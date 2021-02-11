Funeral services for Janet L. Schrader, 80, of Waverly, N.Y., were held on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Chris Gray officiated the service, opening with words of encouragement for all in attendance, and prayer. The pastor began the time of sharing and remembrances by reading a poem that her grandson had written and ended with scriptures from Rev. 21. Janet’s daughter, Lisa, read a letter on behalf to the family from her mother, and her grandson, Don, spoke on behalf of the family, sharing memories of his grandmother.
Following the time of sharing, Pastor Gray shared a song, “Mansion Over the Hilltop,” and shared the message. A song was shared, “Dancing in the Sky,” and the pastor closed in prayer.
Committal services were held at Tioga Point Cemetery and burial followed. Pallbearers were her grandsons Adam Jones, Travis Jones, Don Talada, Steve Dowd, Brandon Johnson, and Chad Johnson, Mark Jump and Dillon Vanderpool.
The VFW hosted a post-funeral luncheon for family and friends following the burial.