Friends and family of Lee F. Harkness Jr., 85, of East Smithfield, Pa., may call on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Falke officiating.
Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Lee’s memory to Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.