Mark A. McLaud, 55, of Towanda, Pa., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pa.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa. Officiating will be the Rev. Robert W. Martin.
Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, Pa.
Those who wish may direct contributions in memory of Mark to Barbara McLaud for the benefit of the McLaud Children’s Continuing Education Fund in care of C&N Bank, 423-433 Reuter Blvd., Towanda, PA 18848.
