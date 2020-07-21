Very well attended graveside services for Ida L. Scrivens, 87, of Sheshequin Township were held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service, the service opened with one of Ida’s favorite hymns, “The Old Rugged Cross” and the pastor shared scriptures from Matthew 5:4 and Revelation 21. The pastor shared many family members of Ida and her husband Raymond, Sr. living on the farm since 1962 and her way of always giving to family, friends, and all in her community. Her home was the source of many coffee gatherings and much conversation as her home was always open to anyone.
The committal service followed with Ecclesiastes 3, 12, and John 14 as the scripture readings shared followed by the song, “Go Rest High On That Mountain”. The service closed with all in attendance sharing Psalm 23 as the closing prayer.
Pallbearers were her son, Raymond, Jr., grandsons, Jesse Scrivens and Jeremy Scrivens, and her nephews and family friends. The family hosted a luncheon for family and friends at the farm following the burial.