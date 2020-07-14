A memorial service and celebration of a life well lived for Vivian C. Arnold, 89, of Litchfield were held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Bumpville Bible Church.
Pastor Ben Miller and Pastor C. Kenneth Crain, officiated. Prelude organ music was shared by Mrs. Ruth Crain. Services opened with prayer and scripture by Pastor Crain. Pastor Crain shared with the meaning of the name Vivian means. The congregation joined in singing “Amazing Grace” “Nearer Still Nearer” and “Because He Lives” Pastor Ben reflected on Vivian’s life well lived.
Following the services a luncheon and time of sharing was held in the church fellowship hall.
