Dorothy Rogers Scrivener, 86, of Sayre Health Care Center, formerly of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2020.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor the life of Dorothy will be held immediately following at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Melinda M. Artman of St. John Lutheran Church, Sayre, Pa., officiating. For those unable to attend the noon service, a livestream will be available at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y.
For those wishing to honor Dorothy, please send donations to the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.