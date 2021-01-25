Jordan Christian Garris, 16, of Sayre passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 as a result of an automobile accident.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service to honor the life of Jordan will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating and burial to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens. For those unable to attend the service we will live stream the service at 11:00 a.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Jordan’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com