A graveside service for Connie L. Zimmer McKay, 68, of Elmira will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa., with the Rev. Bill Reynolds officiating.
The family is being assisted by Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made in Connie’s name to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.
