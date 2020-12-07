A graveside service for Robert Wesley Talada, 86, of Athens, Pa. was held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Toga Point Cemetery, Athens with members of Skiff-Bower VFW Post No. 1536, Sayre, VFW Post No. 8104, Waverly and the Sayre American Legion according full military honors.
Chaplain and Sargent of Arms for the service was Larry Parks. Members of the Color Guard were: Tom Chamberlain, Dan Eiklor and Elizabeth Wagner. Members of the Rifle Honors Squad were: Gerald Beatty, Archie Campbell, Bob White and Bill Douglas. The flag was presented by Gerald Beatty. Bugler was Don Barber.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting http://www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.