Very well attended funeral services for Eleanor L. Cooley, 89, of Athens Twp., Pa. were held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Service opened with “The Old Rugged Cross” followed by Fire Chaplain Linda Rogers sharing Scriptures of comfort for family and friends in attendance. The Pastor then shared personal memories of Eleanor’s life with her family, friends, and her time spent at the Athens Twp. Vol. Fire Company. Following the Chaplain the song “We’ll Meet Again” by Johnny Cash was played and David DeKay, head of Bingo at the fire company, spoke on behalf of the bingo committee and his time spent with Eleanor. Michael, Eleanor’s grandson shared the family eulogy followed by Chaplain Linda sharing closing thoughts, scriptures, and prayer. The service closed with one of Eleanor’s favorite hymns, “ Amazing Grace” by Johnny Cash.
Burial was in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa. Pallbearers were Eleanor’s grandchildren; Michael Cooley, Patrick Cooley, Neil Briggs, and Ryan Gorman, son-in-law; Larry Carasea, and friend; David DeKay. The Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company hosted a post funeral luncheon following the committal service for family and friends.