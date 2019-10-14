Well attended services for Charles F. “Chuck” Doty, 78, of Sayre, Pa. were held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service opening with Scripture and words of comfort. Many shared memories during the “Time of Remembrance” of their time spent with Chuck. The Pastor closed with John 14, prayer, and the committal. Burial was in North Flat Cemetery, Laceyville, Pa.