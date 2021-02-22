Sayre, PA (18840)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers that will mix with rain showers later. High near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.