Rosemary A. Wright, 74, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y., with the Rev. Daniel White officiating.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Rosemary’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made in Rosemary’s memory to St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, NY 14892.