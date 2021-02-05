A well attended Mass of Christian Burial for Melissa Gorman, of Waverly, was celebrated on Thursday February 4, 2012 at St. James Blessed Trinity Church in Waverly, N.Y.
Father Daniel White officiated. Music and soloist was Leslie Fagan. Readings were given by Pastor Cindy Schulte and Renea Purtell.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do do at thomascremationfuneralsevice.com