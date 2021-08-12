Michael J. Hughes, 72, of Waverly passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Full Military Honors will be accorded Michael by the Valley Color Guard at the conclusion of calling hours at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made in Michael’s memory to the Vietnam Moving Wall Scholarship, c/o Waverly VFW, Post #8104, 206 Broad St., Waverly, NY 14892.
