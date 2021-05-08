Charlotte M. Smith, 96, of Waverly has gone to her eternal home on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly.
A time of calling was held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Charlotte’s life was held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a..m. at North Waverly Chapel, 40 State Route 34, Waverly, New York and burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly where full military honors were accorded by the Valley Color Guard with Gerald Beatty, Bill Douglas, Larry Parks, Don Hunt and Jim Smith as Firing Squad, Dan Eiklor, Charles Zimmer and Marc Stroker as Color Guard, Don Barber as Bugler and Mike Guildford as Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.