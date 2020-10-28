Gloria J. (DeSano) White, 91, of South Waverly, Pa., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Lawn Memorial Park, 2030 Wellwood Ave., Farmingdale, N.Y.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.