Allan E. Diedrich, 63, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at the Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira, N.Y., after an extended illness.
Graveside services will be held on Sept. 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y. Pastor Allan Bill of the Barton United Methodist Church will be officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Al’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.