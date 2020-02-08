Carol Louise Ayers of Owego, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020 at the home of her friend, advocate and best supporter Susan Harnett, at the age of 82.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, 3670 Waverly Road, Owego, N.Y., on Monday Feb. 10, 2020 from noon-1 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Curtis Carter officiating.
Interment will be held at a later date at Halsey Valley Cemetery.
Carol was a gardener and loved flowers, so please feel free to honor her life with them, as well as consider a donation to Tioga Central School Sports Programs in her name. For more information, please contact Richards Funeral Home at (607) 687-3210 or visit www.RichardsFH.com.