A private funeral service for Trinity Grace Allen, 11, and Zachary Daniel Allen, 7, of Owego, N.Y. was held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at noon at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa. with Pastor Kitty Keller of the Ulster United Methodist Church officiating. Interment was in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa. Pallbearers were: Alex Ott, Chris Petry, Greg Slater, and Les Slater.