Doris U. Roby, of Sayre passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. A time of calling was held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services were held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. and burial followed in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa. Memorial donations may be made in Doris’s name to the Greater Valley EMS, 904 N. Lehigh Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 or your local Veterans organization. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Doris’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
