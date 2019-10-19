A very well-attended Celebration of Life was held for Philip P. Husick on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the V.F.W. in Sayre from 6-8 p.m. Full military honors were accorded at 6:15 p.m. by the Valley Colorguard. The flag was presented to Phil’s wife, Kay. A eulogy written by Phil’s son Rich was read by Rich’s life partner, Laurie Cossaboon.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Valley Honorguard: Firing squad was Fred Hill, Bill Douglas, Archie Campbell, Larry Parks, Jim Smith, Gary Fairbanks, and Don Hunt. Sergeant of Arms was Mike Guilford. Colorguard was Charles Zimmer, Joe Murray, Tom Chamberlain, Bob White, and Elizabeth Wagner. Bugler was Don Barber. Chaplain was Mike Guilford.
The Husick Family would like to make a heartfelt thank you to the many people that attended and those that sent flowers, cards, and food, and those that donated to the humane societies and the Sayre Library.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Phil’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.