John Findon Perry II, 30, of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to Guthrie Federal Credit Union, 104 North Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA 18840, Attn.: Jena Perry, to help offset future expenses for the family.
