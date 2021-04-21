Neil T. Coy Sr., 80, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his home with his beloved wife and family by his side, following an extended illness.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Prior to the service beginning, the Masons will honor Neil with their service followed by the Rev. Tyson Wahl officiating.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Neil’s name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.