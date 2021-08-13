Nancy B. Cook, 80, of Athens, Pa., went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital following an extended illness.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. with Pastor Leland Thompson officiating.
A private burial at Tioga Point Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s name to the Calvary Baptist Church, 701 West Pine Street, Athens, PA 18810.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.