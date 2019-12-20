Richard S. Keene, 88, of Waverly passed away peacefully on Saturday December 14, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. A very well attended time of calling was held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Richard’s life was held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Richard’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
