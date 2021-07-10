Jack L. Rogers, 85, of Litchfield, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at the Sayre Personal Care Home and is now dancing in heaven with his loving wife Barbara.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, July 10 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Litchfield United Methodist Church. A celebration of his life will follow at 12 p.m.
Jack will be laid to rest in the Nichols Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Litchfield United Methodist Church, c/o Brett Rogers, 2759 Litchfield Road, Sayre, PA 18840 in loving memory of Jack L. Rogers.
Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.