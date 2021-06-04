A well-attended graveside service for Donald E. Stranger Sr., 72, of Monroeton, Pa. was held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa. with Pastor Lyle Delp officiating. Full military honors were accorded by members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda. A reception for family and friends was held at the Monroe Hose Company following the service.