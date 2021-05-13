Funeral services were held for Francis Allen Chilson, 79, of Athens, Pa., on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa., with Rthe ev. Jeff Bisher officiating the service.
The service opened with the song by Kenny Rogers, “You Were A Good Friend,” with the pastor then sharing scriptures. The pastor shared memories of Francis’ time spent with family and friends, followed by the Eric Clapton song, “Tears in Heaven.” The pastor closed with prayer and “Go Rest High On That Mountain” by Vince Gill.
Following the service, family and friends proceeded to Tioga Point Cemetery for the Committal and Burial Service. Pallbearers were Francis’ sons Troy Chilson, Brad Chilson, and Dale Chilson, and his grandsons Nicholas Spicer, Holden Chilson, and Naythan Spicer.