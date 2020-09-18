Margaret C. “Peggy” Babcock, 67, of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, September 14, 2020.
Friends and family may call on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, 20452 Route 6, Towanda, Pa. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Peggy’s memory to: Athens Area Little League Association, Third Street, Athens, PA 18810 or Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)