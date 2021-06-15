Madeline M. Nothstein, 71, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at her home, following a brief illness.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jon Austin officiating.
Burial will follow in Orange Hill Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.