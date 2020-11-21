Edwin Simons, 92, of Waverly passed away at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
A time of calling will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Ed’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local volunteer fire department in Ed’s memory. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Ed’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.