The family of Allene J. “Mimi” VanGorden Cole, 86, of North Wilbur Avenue in Sayre, will receive friends from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, 314 Desmond St., Sayre, Pa. Roma Madre Lodge No. 1342 Order Sons and Daughters of Italy will hold a Service of Remembrance at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 in memory of Mimi J. Cole.
