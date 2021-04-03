Heaven’s gates opened wide to welcome its faithful servant, David C. Hafer, 88, of Wilawana Rd., Sayre, Pa., on March 29, 2021.
A period of visitation will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m. with CLM Virginia Pantle officiating. All COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed.
Burial will be in the Hanlon Hill Cemetery, Gillett, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in David’s memory to Wilawana United Methodist Church, 1192 Wilawana Road, Sayre, PA 18840 in care of Pamela Secrist or to the Valley YHEC, P.O. Box 156, Rome, PA 18837.
