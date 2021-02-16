James Joseph Webster, 91, of 7791 Canterbury Circle, Lakeland, Fla., formerly of Sayre, and Towanda, Pa., went to be with his Lord in Heaven on Wednesday morning, Feb. 3, 2021 at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland, Fla.
The family will receive friends at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa., on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, Pa., at 12 p.m., with the Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pa., with members of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568, Towanda, according full military honors.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.