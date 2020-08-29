Full Military honors were accorded for Kenneth Mosier, of Sayre, on Friday, August 28,2020 at 2 p.m.,at the American Legion Post in Sayre. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Military Honors were conducted by the Valley ColorGuard. Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain was Mike Guilford. Bugler was Don Barber. Firing Squad:Archie Campbell, Robert White, Gerald Beatty, Larry Parks, and Don Hunt. Color guard: Tom Chamberlin, Charles Zimmer, Dan Eiklor, and Elizabeth Wagner. The flag was presented to Kenneth’s sister Edith Kenney.
Arrangements had been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Kenny’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com