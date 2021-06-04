Norma G. (Green) Lynch, 88, of Sayre, went home to be with her Lord on June 1, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Fund in Norma’s name. This is an organization that is very close to the family’s heart. You can find more information at https://www2.jdrf.org/site/Donation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Norma’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.