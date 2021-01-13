Lori Lyn Robinson, 56, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer, with her family by her side.
Friends and family may call Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Please follow CDC guidelines for the visitation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Melinda Artman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nancy Quattrini Fund, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840, Resource Department, Attention: Danielle Hickey.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.