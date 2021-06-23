Janice Rose McCabe, 68, formerly of Sayre, Pa., joined the parade of angels on June 18 after a brief battle with cancer.
A period of visitation will be held on Friday, June 25 from 4-6 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life will follow at 6 p.m. with Deacon Michael Donovan officiating. Janice will be laid to rest with her parents at the Epiphany Cemetery in Sayre, Pa.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Penn-York Opportunities, 101 S. Main St., Athens, PA 18810 in loving memory of Janice Rose McCabe.