A well attended Memorial Service for Donald J. Acorn, 82, of Sayre, Pa., was held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens.
The Rev. Jon Austin officiated the service, opening with a welcome, scriptures, and prayer. A favorite hymn was played, “In The Garden ‘’ prior to the Pastor’s message.
The pastor presented the eulogy on behalf of the family, followed by a time of sharing for those in attendance. All in attendance prayed Psalm 23 together, the Pastor then read a poem, scriptures and closed in prayer.
The committal and burial was held at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens with Military Honors accorded by the Army Honor Guard, and the Valley Color Guard with Sargent of Arms and Chaplain, Larry Parks; Color Guard; Dan Eiklor, Tom Chamberlin, Gary Fairbanks, and Mark Stroker; Firing Squad; Don Hunt, and Bugler; Bob White.
The family hosted a post funeral gathering at their home following the burial.