A Celebration of Life Service for Anna C. Juda, 93, formerly of Athens, Pa., was held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2pm at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens. The Rev. Helen Learn officiated the service. Following the service, family proceeded to the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens to lay Anna to rest next to her beloved husband, Sgt. Major Joseph J. Juda. Family hosted a post funeral luncheon at Beeman’s restaurant following the committal and burial service.
