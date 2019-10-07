Well attended services for Paul S. May, Jr. were held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. The Pastor shared many stories of Paul growing up and how he kept his optimistic outlook and great attitude as an adult that he had as a child. Many shared memories of their time spent with Paul and his many antics. A private family burial will take place at a later date in the Ulster Cemetery, Ulster, Pa. A post funeral luncheon was held at Beeman’s after the service.
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
