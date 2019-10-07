Well attended services for Paul S. May, Jr. were held on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. The Pastor shared many stories of Paul growing up and how he kept his optimistic outlook and great attitude as an adult that he had as a child. Many shared memories of their time spent with Paul and his many antics. A private family burial will take place at a later date in the Ulster Cemetery, Ulster, Pa. A post funeral luncheon was held at Beeman’s after the service.