Friends and family of Julie A. Hitchcock, 42, of Ridgebury Twp., may call on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Falke from the Mount Pisgah Wesleyan Church officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Julie’s memory to the: American Cancer Society, 1948 East Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or www.cancer/donate.org.
Those wishing to express memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.