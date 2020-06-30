A Time of Visitation was held for Carson J. Hinds, 70, of Athens, Pa. was held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Following the Time of Visitation family and friends proceeded to the Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens for the burial. At the graveside to honor Carson’s love of being a firefighter, the Fireman’s Prayer was read and some shared memories of their time spent with him.
Pallbearers were Jesse Rappleye, Joshua Rappleye, Jordan Rappleye, Brian Greeno, Jason Horton, and Wayne Lantz.