Family and friends of Royal D. “Pete” Pruyne, 94, of Athens, may call on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, N.Y. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
A private burial will be held for the family at their convenience.
Memorial donations may be made in Royal’s memory to Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892.
