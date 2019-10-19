Family and friends of Arnold A. “Huck” Berger, 63, of Litchfield, Pa. (Athens, Pa.), are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of his life will follow at 2 p.m. with his uncle, Alfred Berger, officiating.
Huck will be laid to rest on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12 p.m. at the Pequest Union Cemetery, Great Meadows, N.J.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 (https://www.guthrie.org/hospice) or the ALS of Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260, Ambler, PA 19902 (alsassoc@alsphiladelphia.org) in loving memory of Arnold A. Berger.