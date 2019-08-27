A memorial service for Thomas A. “Tom” Foreman, 88, of 105 Foster Road, Towanda, Pa., will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, South Main Street, Towanda, Pa., with Pastor Jira Albers officiating.
Interment will be at a later date in Union Cemetery, Boyertown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 908 S. Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 or to a charity of one’s choice in memory of Thomas A. Foreman.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.