Mary Jane (Breese) Slater, 81, lifelong resident of Troy, Pa., passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Sayre Nursing Center in Sayre, Pa.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, Pa. The funeral service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held at the conclusion of the viewing at 12 p.m. on Friday, June 25 at the funeral home.
Burial will be private in Wetona Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to the Troy Area School District’s Grandma Slater Library Fund, 68 Fenner Ave., Troy, PA 16947.
