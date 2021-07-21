Helen Wakely, 87, of Ulster, Pa., passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Sayre Health Care Center.
Friends and family may call Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, Pa., where a service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in her memory to the Federated Church of East Smithfield or the Alzheimer’s Association.
