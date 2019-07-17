A Mass of Christian Burial for Connie (Bradley) Famularo, 58, will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church of Our Lady of Hope Parish, 3 Church St. N, New Hartford, Conn., at 10 a.m.
A burial will take place on Friday, July 19 at Orange Hill Cemetery in Athens, Pa., at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bonnie J. Addario Foundation towards Team Connie at www.philadelphia2019.yournextstepisthecure.org/TeamConnie. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.